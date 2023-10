Saajan Ka Ghar is a 1994 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by Surendra Kumar Bohra and produced by Rakesh Nath. The film stars Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Deepak Tijori, and Reema Lagoo in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 1988 Rajasthani film Bai Chali Sasariye. The film tells the story of Laxmi (Juhi Chawla), a young woman who is orphaned at a young age and raised by her abusive stepmother. She is forced to marry Amar (Rishi Kapoor), an army officer, after her father's death. Amar is a kind and loving husband, but Laxmi is unable to forget her past and is constantly haunted by the memory of her abusive stepmother.