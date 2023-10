'Sadak Chhap' is indeed a 1987 Bollywood film in which Jackie Shroff played the lead role. The movie, directed by Anil Ganguly, featured Jackie Shroff as a truck driver and Padmini Kolhapure as the female lead. It explored themes of love, sacrifice, and the challenges faced by truck drivers on the Indian roads. 'Sadak Chhap' was known for its soulful music and Jackie Shroff's performance. It's considered a classic in Indian cinema and is remembered fondly by fans of Hindi films for its emotional storyline and memorable songs.