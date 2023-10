Sangam is a classic Bollywood film directed by and starring Raj Kapoor, released in 1964. This epic romance drama is notable for its captivating storyline and timeless music. The film revolves around the complex love triangle between Gopal (Raj Kapoor), Radha (Vyjayanthimala), and Sunder (Rajendra Kumar). Set against the backdrop of picturesque locations, including Switzerland, Sangam is known for its visually stunning cinematography. The film's music, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, became an instant hit, with memorable songs like 'Yeh Mera Prem Patra Padhkar' and 'Dost Dost Na Raha'. 'Sangam' remains an enduring classic in the history of Indian cinema, celebrated for its emotional depth and memorable performances.