"Sangeet" is a 1992 Bollywood movie that showcases the timeless theme of love transcending societal barriers. Directed by K. Vishwanath and starring Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Nandita Das, the film tells the story of a deaf and mute couple, Kiran and Shambhu. Despite their disabilities, their love blossoms through the universal language of music. The film explores the power of melody and emotion, emphasizing that love knows no boundaries. Jackie Shroff's portrayal of Shambhu, a musician who communicates through music, adds depth to the narrative. "Sangeet" is a heartwarming and melodious tale that resonates with the power of love and music.