"Sapne Saajan Ke" is a 1992 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The movie, directed by Lawrence D'Souza, is a heartwarming tale of love and family dynamics. Shroff's character, Vicky, is a young man who falls in love with a simple village girl, played by Karisma Kapoor, but faces opposition from his affluent family. The film explores themes of class divide and societal expectations. Jackie Shroff delivers a strong performance, showcasing his versatility as an actor. "Sapne Saajan Ke" is remembered for its melodious music and emotional storytelling, making it a memorable addition to Shroff's filmography.