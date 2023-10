"Saudagar" is a 1991 Bollywood film directed by Subhash Ghai, starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role alongside legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. This classic movie is a timeless tale of friendship, love, and rivalry set against the backdrop of a rural village. Jackie Shroff played the role of Vasu, a spirited and compassionate young man who finds himself entangled in the long-standing feud between two veteran actors, played by Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. Shroff's charismatic performance and youthful exuberance added depth to the narrative, making "Saudagar" a memorable cinematic experience that explores themes of love, loyalty, and the passage of time.