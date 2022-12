After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan's next movie is going to be Shehzada. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan. It is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by y T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts, and Brat Films. Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal will be seen in supporting roles. The teaser of the same was released on Kartik Aaryan's birthday. His fans are super excited to watch the film in theatres.