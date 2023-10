"Shikar" is a classic Bollywood film starring Dharmendra Deol, released in 1968. Directed by Atma Ram, the movie is a thrilling tale of intrigue and suspense. Dharmendra plays the role of Ajay Singh, a charismatic hunter who finds himself entangled in a web of deception and murder. The film showcases his exceptional acting skills as he navigates through a complex plot filled with suspense and unexpected twists. With a gripping storyline, powerful performances, and memorable music, "Shikar" is a timeless cinematic gem that continues to captivate audiences, cementing Dharmendra Deol's reputation as one of the industry's finest actors.