"Shiva Ka Insaaf" is a 1985 Indian action film starring Jackie Shroff in the lead role. Directed by Raj N. Sippy, the film blends elements of crime, drama, and revenge. Jackie Shroff plays Shiva, a fearless and righteous vigilante who seeks justice for his family's murder. The film explores themes of corruption, lawlessness, and the struggle for justice in society. With intense action sequences and powerful dialogues, Jackie Shroff's performance was well-received by audiences. "Shiva Ka Insaaf" is remembered as an engaging action flick of its time, showcasing Jackie Shroff's versatility as an actor in the Bollywood industry.