"Sikka" is a 1989 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by K. Bapaiah, the movie is an action-packed thriller that follows the story of an honest and dedicated police officer, Inspector Vijay, portrayed by Jackie Shroff. Vijay is determined to bring down a powerful and corrupt underworld kingpin, played by Amrish Puri, who is involved in various criminal activities. The film is a blend of action, suspense, and drama, with Jackie Shroff's intense portrayal of the protagonist adding to its appeal. "Sikka" showcases the classic battle between good and evil, making it a memorable addition to Jackie Shroff's filmography.