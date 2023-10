'Sirf Tum' is a 1999 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Directed by Ahathian and produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie is a heartwarming romantic drama that explores the complexities of love and relationships. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Deepak, a mature and responsible man who shares a unique bond with the female lead, played by Sushmita Sen. The film's plot revolves around unrequited love, misunderstandings, and the power of destiny. Jackie Shroff's portrayal of Deepak adds depth and emotion to the film, making it a memorable classic in the world of Indian cinema. 'Sirf Tum' is a story that beautifully captures the essence of love and sacrifice, leaving a lasting impact on its viewers.