Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a much-awaited movie of the year starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. It will release on 9th February 2024. The advance booking for the movie opened on Tuesday, February 6. The movie is about emotional boundaries, and heartbreaks, and boasts of an ultimate climax. It revolves around a human who falls in love with a humanoid robot. It is directed by debut directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and is backed by producers Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jio Cinemas’ Jyoti Deshpande. The trailer garnered a lot of attention and songs like the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track, Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan have become chartbusters. Shahid and Kriti pair as a couple for the first time and their fresh chemistry is something the audience is waiting to watch on the big screen. The first review of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya calls it a brilliant experience with a story that will resonate with the audience. The fact that it is releasing around Valentine’s Day and has a family friendly genre, we can expect to see couples as well as family audience to flock to the theatres.