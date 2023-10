"Trimurti" is a 1995 Bollywood film featuring the charismatic Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. Directed by Mukul Anand, this action-packed drama explores the intricate web of relationships and power struggles within the criminal underworld. Jackie Shroff portrays the character of Romi Singh, a suave and ruthless gangster who plays a central role in the movie's storyline. With stellar performances from the ensemble cast, including Shahrukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, "Trimurti" delves into themes of betrayal, loyalty, and vengeance. While the film garnered attention for its grand scale and gripping narrative, it also serves as a reminder of Jackie Shroff's versatility as an actor within the Indian film industry.