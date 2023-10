"Uttar Dakshin" is a 1987 Indian film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Prabhat Khanna, the movie explores the theme of cultural diversity and the clash of traditions in an engaging narrative. Jackie Shroff plays the role of a young man from North India who falls in love with a South Indian girl, played by Madhuri Dixit. The film delves into the challenges they face due to their cultural differences and the ensuing family drama. Jackie Shroff's performance, as always, is charismatic and endearing, contributing to the film's success and making it a memorable addition to his filmography.