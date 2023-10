"Vardi" is a 1989 Bollywood action film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Umesh Mehra, the film delves into the themes of justice and corruption. Jackie Shroff plays CBI Officer Karan, a fearless and honest law enforcer determined to eradicate crime. His pursuit of justice leads him to confront a powerful and corrupt politician, played by Anupam Kher. The film's narrative is a gripping portrayal of the challenges faced by an upright officer in a system riddled with corruption. "Vardi" is known for its intense action sequences and Jackie Shroff's powerful performance, making it a memorable addition to his filmography.