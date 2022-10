Vikram Vedha (2022) is an upcoming new movie. It is a Hindi action thriller written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the film is a remake of 2017 Tamil film of the same name, by the same directors. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf and is slated to release in theatres in a grand way on 30 September 2022, along with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film shows Saif playing Vikram, an honest cop who is out to nab dreaded gangster Vedha played by Hrithik. However, the story sees a big twist when Vikram doubts his belief in good and evil when he finally arrests Vedha and he tells him three stories. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra. The trailer and songs have been received well by the audience and Saif in a gangster avatar and HR-Saif face-off is the A-lister masala entertainer that Bollywood had been starving of. The film will have one of the biggest Bollywood releases with shows in many countries around the world which will surely make its box office collection break old records and make some new ones.