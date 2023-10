"Yakeen" is a 1969 Bollywood movie featuring the legendary actor Dharmendra Deol in a pivotal role. Directed by Brij Sadanah, the film is a suspenseful thriller that revolves around a man named Anil (played by Dharmendra) who becomes a victim of mistaken identity. Anil's life takes a dark turn when he is wrongfully accused of a murder he didn't commit. With his reputation and freedom at stake, Anil must unravel the truth and clear his name. "Yakeen" is known for its gripping narrative, suspenseful twists, and Dharmendra's compelling performance, showcasing his versatility as an actor in the Indian film industry.