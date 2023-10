"Yamraaj" is a 1998 Indian action film starring the charismatic Jackie Shroff in the lead role. Directed by Rajiv Babbar, the movie is a gripping tale of crime, retribution, and redemption. Jackie Shroff plays the role of a ruthless gangster who, through a twist of fate, finds himself on the path of righteousness. The film weaves together elements of action, drama, and morality as it explores the transformation of a hardened criminal into a savior of the oppressed. With Jackie Shroff's powerful performance and memorable dialogues, "Yamraaj" remains a notable addition to his filmography and an engaging watch for fans of Bollywood's action-packed narratives.