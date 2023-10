Yaraana is a 1995 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, with Jeetendra, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Farida Jalal, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. It tells the story of two friends, Raj (Kapoor) and Priya (Dixit), who fall in love with each other. However, their relationship is tested when Raj's father, a wealthy businessman, tries to separate them. The film was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. It was praised for its performances, music, and direction. Dixit's performance in particular was lauded, with critics praising her beauty, grace, and acting skills.