"Yudh" is a 1985 Bollywood film starring Jackie Shroff in a prominent role. Directed by Rajiv Rai, the film is a gripping thriller that revolves around the concept of reincarnation and revenge. Jackie Shroff plays the character of Ravi, a man who is haunted by disturbing dreams of his past life. As he delves deeper into the mysteries of his previous existence, he seeks vengeance against those who wronged him in a past life. The movie is known for its intriguing plot, powerful performances, and memorable music. Jackie Shroff's portrayal of Ravi received critical acclaim, adding to his reputation as a versatile actor in the Indian film industry.