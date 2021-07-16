1.2 crore! The annual salary of Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli's bodyguard will make the best CEOs reconsider their career choices

Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's estimated net worth is around Rs 1,200 crores. While it is no surprise that the important staff members of Bollywood's stop stars take home staggering salaries, the figures drawn by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bodyguard Prakash Singh who is known as Sonu has shocked fans. It seems he takes home a package of Rs 1.2 crore per year. The couple are mobbed by fans wherever they go, so we can understand the need for tight security. But the pay package of the security will surely make people reconsider their career choices. We are sure that even top CEOs will be wondering if they took up the right job. Also Read - Before Farhan Akhtar's Toofan; here are the Top 5 sports films to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a power couple in every sense. The actress accompanied Virat to England for the series. She shared pics from a picnic on Vamika's sixth month birthday. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in January. From making a gender neutral announcement to ensuring extra tight security around the hospital, the couple did things differently. Lastly, the couple sent hampers to the paparazzi requesting them not to click their daughter as they wanted her privacy.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has been busy with her production company, Clean Slate Filmz with brother Karneesh Sharma. They are producing Qala which is the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil. The show is being directed by Anvita Dutt who also made Bulbul. The actress plans to resume to acting in some months. She is also the owner of a fashion label Nush. Virat Kohli also owns a label Wrogn. Other Bollywood stars who pay a bomb to their bodyguards are Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.