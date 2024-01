Allah Rakha Rahman aka AR Rahman turns a year older today on January 6. He is one of the most celebrated and influential musicians in India and the world. He has composed music for over 100 films in various languages and genres, and has won numerous awards, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and many more. He is also known as the Mozart of Madras, a nickname given by the Time magazine1 for his musical genius and versatility. The 57 year old multi-talented artist has won millions of hearts with his songs. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - AR Rahman’s birthday: Why he converted from Hinduism to Islam

His music is a blend of Indian classical, folk, Western, and world music elements, and has a unique style and appeal. His songs are not only melodious and catchy, but also meaningful and inspiring. He has given us some of the most memorable and iconic songs in Hindi cinema, that have touched our hearts and souls. Also Read - Year Ender: 5 best music composers who gave us heart warming music in 2023

Here are 10 of his best Hindi songs that will make you fall in love with his music:

• Taal Se Taal Mila (Taal, 1999)

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se, 1998)

This song is a perfect example of Rahman’s fusion of classical and contemporary music. The song features the vocals of Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, and the lyrics of Anand Bakshi. The song is based on the raag Darbari Kanada, and has a rhythmic and energetic feel. The song was a huge hit, and won Rahman the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director2.

This song is one of the most iconic and popular songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, and the lyrics of Gulzar. The song is based on the Sufi folk song “Thaiyya Thaiyya”, and has a catchy and upbeat tune. The song was filmed on top of a moving train, and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan. The song was a global sensation, and was ranked among the 10 best songs of all time by BBC World Service3.

• Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire, 2008)

This song is one of the most successful and acclaimed songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of Sukhwinder Singh, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Vijay Prakash, and Tanvi Shah, and the lyrics of Gulzar. The song is a fusion of Hindi, Urdu, Spanish, and English lyrics, and has a vibrant and uplifting feel. The song was the theme song of the film Slumdog Millionaire, directed by Danny Boyle, and won Rahman the Academy Award and the Grammy Award for Best Original Song4.

• Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar, 2011)

This song is one of the most spiritual and soulful songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of Rahman himself, along with Javed Ali and Mohit Chauhan, and the lyrics of Irshad Kamil. The song is a Sufi devotional song, and has a soothing and mesmerizing feel. The song was filmed at the Nizamuddin Dargah, and featured Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. The song was a huge hit, and won Rahman the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director5.

• Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa, 2013)

This song is one of the most romantic and melodious songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja AV, and the lyrics of Irshad Kamil. The song is a love song, and has a sweet and charming feel. The song was filmed in the backdrop of Varanasi, and featured Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. The song was a hit, and won Rahman the Mirchi Music Award for Best Song of the Year6.

• Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram, 1997)

This song is one of the most patriotic and powerful songs of Rahman, and features the vocals and lyrics of Rahman himself. The song is a tribute to the motherland, and has a stirring and inspiring feel. The song was part of Rahman’s non-film album Vande Mataram, which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of India’s independence. The song was a huge success, and became the largest selling Indian non-film album in the world7.

• Dil Se Re (Dil Se, 1998)

This song is one of the most passionate and emotional songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of Rahman himself, along with Anuradha Sriram, Anupama, and Febi Mani, and the lyrics of Gulzar. The song is a love song, and has a haunting and intense feel. The song was filmed in the backdrop of Ladakh, and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. The song was a hit, and won Rahman the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director8.

• Roja Janeman (Roja, 1992)

This song is one of the most beautiful and evergreen songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, and the lyrics of P. K. Mishra. The song is a love song, and has a serene and soothing feel. The song was part of Rahman’s debut film Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam, and featured Arvind Swamy and Madhoo. The song was a hit, and won Rahman the National Film Award for Best Music Direction9.

• Masakali (Delhi-6, 2009)

This song is one of the most fun and quirky songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of Mohit Chauhan, and the lyrics of Prasoon Joshi. The song is a playful song, and has a cheerful and lively feel. The song was filmed in the streets of Delhi, and featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The song was a hit, and won Rahman the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

• Patakha Guddi (Highway, 2014)

This song is one of the most energetic and vibrant songs of Rahman, and features the vocals of the Nooran Sisters, and the lyrics of Irshad Kamil. The song is a folk song, and has a rustic and spirited feel. The song was filmed on the road, and featured Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. The song was a hit, and won Rahman the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

These are some of the best Hindi songs of AR Rahman that will make you fall in love with his music. He is a musical maestro, and the Mozart of Madras.