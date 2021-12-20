Whenever you step into the gym, you usually have a fitness goal in your head. It could be gaining muscle mass, losing weight, improving your overall athleticism, or developing your physique holistically. No matter how patient you have always been, you would always like to incorporate certain tips and techniques into your training program that can deliver you faster results. Isn't it? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she is a 'paranoid' mother and the reason why Taimur is not allowed to eat at birthday parties

Well, there are certain ways through which you can get faster results but you also need to ensure that they aren't the ones that can adversely impact your gains in the long run. So here in this post, we will let you know about 10 ways that can naturally make your gym workouts more efficient. So without further ado, let's proceed. Also Read - Even a vegan Sonam Kapoor has a vice, an obsession that she needs to keep a check on before Cannes 2019! - find out

10 Effective Ways to Get Faster Results in the Gym Also Read - In just 7 minutes and 20 seconds, Alia Bhatt does 300 air SQUATS leaving us inspired - watch video

Your gym workouts will be more rewarding if you incorporate the following tips into your training program. Doing so will allow you to get faster results per your fitness goals.

Lift heavyweights

No matter what your fitness goals are, lifting heavy weights should be a part of your workout regime. If you think that lifting heavy weights would metamorphosize you into a muscle monster, you are absolutely wrong.

Lifting weights would allow you to get into better shape along with enhancing your metabolism and bone density. So if you intend to get faster results in the gym, lifting heavy weights should be a crucial part of your training program.

Incorporating intensity techniques

Intensity techniques subject the muscle fibers to adequate stress that facilitates growth. They contribute a lot to make your training sessions more challenging. Intensity techniques like supersets, drop sets, giant sets, etc. push your muscles to perform beyond their normal capacity.

This kind of training approach promotes faster muscle growth on one hand and enhances one's overall athletic conditioning on the other hand. Intensity techniques allow you to strenuously stress out your muscle fibers in a relatively shorter time.

Prioritize compound movements

Compound movements are multi-joint exercises that target different muscle groups. Some of the most common compound movements are bench press, squats, deadlifts, pull-ups, barbell rowing, and overhead press.

Compound movements provide you the best bang for your bucks by promoting both strength and muscle gains. They also contribute significantly towards torching fat which results in weight loss. Hence, performing compound movements should be a staple part of your training program.

Hire a personal trainer

Hiring a personal trainer becomes imperative if you intend to get faster results in the gym. By doing so you can rest assured that you will be exercising under expert supervision.

This will minimize the probable chances of injury along with facilitating the gains you are looking for. When you hire a personal trainer, you take the 'trial and error' approach out of your workout sessions. This also helps in adding the element of accountability to your gym workouts. Hence, it's always recommended to choose gyms with personal trainers.

Don't overtrain

One may assume that training for longer hours will result in greater gains. But that is not true. To get faster results in the gym, you must not only train hard but must also train smart.

A 45-60 minute gym session would be more rewarding as compared to a 2-hour long gym session provided that you train with high intensity and correct form. When you train for excessively long hours, it results in greater muscle soreness which proves to be detrimental to your training progress. It adversely impacts your exercise form which at times leads to injury.

Utilizing high-intensity interval training (HIIT)

As its name implies, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) subjects your body to a greater intensity. This training approach is primarily utilized to target fat loss. It allows you to burn a lot of calories in a short period. It also keeps your metabolism elevated along with improving your endurance levels.

You can incorporate HIIT into your training program in a variety of ways. For instance, you can sprint for 30 seconds on the treadmill, then rest for 30 seconds and repeat this pattern ten times. You can also choose to go with activities like cycling, calisthenics, hiking, etc. to subject your body to a high-intensity training regime.

Bringing variation in your workout program

If you are following the same workout program for over three months, performing the same exercises time and again with the same number of sets and reps, you are leaving a lot of gains on the table. When you stick to a particular workout program for a long time, your body gets used to it and subsequently, your rate of muscle growth slows down. Hence, it is recommended that you bring variations to your workout program regularly.

For instance, instead of hitting 3 sets of 10 reps on a particular exercise, you can go with performing 5 sets of 5 reps on it. You can also replace barbell movements with their dumbbell counterparts. This training approach keeps your muscles in a 'guessing mode'. This not only promotes greater muscle gains but also eliminates monotony from your workout routine.

Increase training frequency

If you want to get faster results in the gym, you would have to increase your training frequency. Training frequency refers to the number of times you are hitting the gym.

So if you normally hit the gym thrice a week, you can increase your training frequency by hitting the gym 5-6 days a week. If your schedule doesn't allow you to do so, try to incorporate some home-based workouts into your fitness regime. However, you must not make the mistake of overtraining your body.

Feed your body well

If you intend to get faster results in the gym, nutrition is an aspect that can never be overlooked. If you aren't feeding your body well, you can never expect to earn your dream physique.

Whether you are lifting weights to facilitate muscle gains or sweating it out in the gym to promote weight loss, your diet needs to be on point. You must take care of your macronutrients ratio while structuring your diet plan.

You must also ensure that you fuel your body with good calories. That way, not only you would be able to get faster results in the gym but will also see some drastic improvements in your athletic performance.

Focus on rest and recuperation

Taking adequate rest is as crucial for your body as working out. When you go through intense training sessions, microscopic tears are created in your muscle fibers. To ensure that they recuperate and recover well, resting the body becomes an essential part of any workout program.

Resting allows your body to heal those tissues and makes them bigger and stronger than before. So if you are willing to get faster results in the gym, make sure you have a proper sleeping schedule.

Final Words

We can assure you that sticking to the above-mentioned points would surely get you faster results in terms of both muscle gain and weight loss. However, you must not expect a massive physical transformation overnight. Be consistent with your workouts but don't push your body excessively. That way you would be able to get the most out of your gym workouts.