Following a massive resurgence of the action genre and its reception in 2023, Bollywood is gearing up for a bigger wave of high-octane action on Indian screens in 2024. From pulse-pounding chase sequences to jaw-dropping stunts, the Bollywood landscape is set to be transformed into a thrilling battleground, where heroes and villains clash in epic confrontations giving audiences an edge of the seat experience.

Yodha

Yodha, an upcoming action thriller movie helmed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is in the pipeline. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film features Sidharth Malhotra , Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The plot revolves around a scenario where terrorists take control of a passenger aircraft. An off-duty soldier portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra aboard the flight formulates a plan to counter the hijackers and ensure the safety of the passengers, especially when the engine malfunctions.

Kill

Kill is a production of Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment, an Oscar-winning entity, and Karan Johar's renowned Dharma Productions. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, a master in the thriller genre, the movie features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal , and Tanya Maniktala in prominent roles. KILL resonates with intense emotional undertones, a gripping escalation of tension, and an exhilarating utilization of its setting. Transforming a train journey to New Delhi into a battleground, the narrative unfolds as a pair of commandos confront an onslaught of invading bandits. Scheduled for a theatrical release on July 5th, 2024, Kill promises to deliver a riveting cinematic experience.

Crakk

Crakk, also recognized as Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!, is an imminent sports action feature co-scripted and directed by Aditya Datt. Produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films, the movie stars Vidyut Jammwal , Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. Positioned as India's inaugural extreme sports action venture, Crakk heralds a new era in Indian cinema. Vidyut Jammwal, renowned for executing his own awe-inspiring action sequences, aims to surpass expectations with Crakk, promising a visual spectacle for aficionados of the genre. The film is slated to release in cinemas on the 23rd Feb 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-packed thriller crafted by Ali Abbas Zafar, with production credits shared among Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. Scheduled for an Eid 2024 release, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic experience, blending festivity with high-voltage entertainment for audiences to relish.

Tehran

Tehran, directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan, marks the next cinematic venture for John Abraham and Manushi Chillar. Inspired by real-life events, the movie's storyline is crafted by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma. Positioned as a geopolitical action thriller, Tehran guarantees to captivate audiences, particularly those intrigued by the complexities of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. For viewers invested in understanding the dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, alongside pondering over China's role, Iran's involvement, and the position of Palestine within the broader narrative, Tehran offers a compelling exploration. With its gripping narrative, Tehran emerges as a striking cinematic portrayal of these intricate geopolitical issues.

Baby John

Baby John is the official Hindi adaptation of Atlee's Tamil blockbuster Theri. Directed by A Kaleeswaran, the movie features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles. Produced by Atlee in collaboration with Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film introduces Varun Dhawan as the protagonist in this action-packed thriller. Atlee has revealed the initial glimpse of Varun Dhawan in the movie, where he appears holding a bird, emanating a powerful and intense aura, suggesting an impending action. Scheduled for release on March 15th, Baby John promises to deliver high-octane action entertainment to audiences.

Singham Again

Singham Again, an action-packed feature, is directed by Rohit Shetty, who also serves as a co-producer under Rohit Shetty Picturez alongside Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Ajay Devgn FFilms. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles, while Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff make cameo appearances. Serving as the fifth installment in Shetty's Cop Universe and a sequel to the 2014 film Singham Returns, Singham Again is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Deva

Deva is an upcoming action thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor, Pavail Gulati, and Pooja Hegde. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. Shahid Kapoor portrays the titular character, a brilliant yet defiant police officer tasked with investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the investigation, he unravels a complex network of deception and treachery, leading him on an exhilarating and perilous journey. Deva is set to premiere on October 11, 2024, promising audiences a riveting cinematic experience.

Yudhra

Yudhra, a romantic-action-thriller, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan, Ram Kapoor, and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia. Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan have penned the story and screenplay. Yudhra promises to redefine action with intense street fights and hand-to-hand combat sequences. The film is scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2024.

Vedaa

Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, is described as a "high-energy action-drama," drawing inspiration from real-life events. The film serves as a reflection of societal dynamics and challenges the boundaries of realism. It marks the reunion between John and Nikkhil Advani, following their collaborations on Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. Abhishek Banerjee also plays a pivotal role in Vedaa. Directed by the filmmaker from a script by Aseem Arora, the movie is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment, and John's JA Entertainment. Vedaa is set to hit theaters on July 12th.