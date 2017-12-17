10 pics of John Abraham that say he is getting sexier by the day

Another year goes by and adds more hotness to already super HAWT John Abraham. Does this man even care about global warming or not? 'Cause he certainly is raising the temperature of the world. Age is merely a number for his man as he turns 44 today, and looks even sexier than he used to. We wish him a very happy birthday and hope he just keeps posing for more pictures that will make our hearts skip a beat. Also Read - After Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Sooryavanshi, Radhe to get postponed again due to the 2nd COVID-19 wave? Salman Khan answers

John has been a style icon since like the inception of the universe, or at least since he came to the limelight. His long hair prompted many men across the country to grow out theirs, though not even a percent of them were able to carry it off like John. Just one shot of the actor taking off his helmet in Dhoom and letting his locks fly freely with the win was enough to line up guys outside hair salons to get the look. Not just vanity, he inspired millions of men to hit the gym and get that perfect mean and fit body. Also, sports bikes became a huge thing in India, and John has a big role to play in it. Seriously, Suzuki can thank the actor for the increase in the sale of Hayabusa. Also Read - From John Abraham to Shahid Kapoor: 5 Bollywood hunks who proudly flaunt their love for bikes with these exotic mean machines

John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. He is not only acting in the film but is also co-producing it. The movie is slated to release on February 23, 2018, and seems very promising from the details of the plot that have been released. Also Read - Will Kangana Ranaut bow down to covid pressure and postpone Thalaivi release? Read exclusive deets

And since it is his birthday today, it is a great day to dig out his pictures and splash them on your screens. Here are 10 hot pictures of the actor to celebrate his birthday…ok fine…for you to drool over.

Here’s one where he is showing off his crazy hot bod

And another

Here is one with a shirt so that you can catch your breath. But don’t lost in those eyes, there are more pics!

Let us get back to the shirtlessness

How much fans love John Abraham?

This much...

In 2008 Karan Johar cast John in his much talked about film Dostana opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film that revolved around two friends who turn gay received praises from all around and made John sit on the throne of Bollywood’s hottest hunk. His yellow trunks became iconic soon after.

Hand crafted by God for the ramp!

CHECK IF YOUR MACHINE IS HEATING UP

IF ONLY YOUR GUY LISTENED TO YOU LIKE THIS. RIGHT?

Droool!

Can’t wait to see more of you in 2018, John. Happy birthday! Hav a great one!