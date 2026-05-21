100 years of Essel Group: Before streaming apps dominated screens, ZEEL was already leading India’s entertainment revolution

Decades before OTT platforms changed digital viewing, ZEEL had already changed how viewers felt an emotional connect with stories on screen.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: May 21, 2026 9:28 AM IST





100 years of Essel Group: Before streaming apps dominated screens, ZEEL was already leading India’s entertainment revolution

Before streaming platforms had made their presence felt and cable channels flooded Indian living rooms, and even before television became a 24/7 entertainment tool, there was a period when viewers had extremely limited options. For the unversed, Indian television in the late 1980s and early 1990s was essentially about government-run broadcasting and not-so-interesting programming. But when Zee Entertainment Enterprises entered the domain, the entire industry started to change, and the viewers clearly enjoyed it.

In 1992, Zee TV had launched. And to be honest, it arrived at the right moment. India’s economy was opening up, satellite television had started to enter urban homes, and audiences wanted to watch something new and interesting. Zee was way ahead of it competitors in understanding this shift quickly. It made a clear decision to stay away from formal, state-style programming, and focused on entertainment that was emotional and relatable. One of the most important reasons for ZEEL to stand out was its ability to father what middle-class families thought. Indian families wanted to watch shows that were high on humor, relationships, and aspirations. And Zee offered it. Zee brought to the viewers an interesting lineup of family dramas, comedy shows, and music programs. And to be honest, every project instantly connected with viewers. For many families, television wasn't a tool of information. Instead, it emerged as a source of daily entertainment.

ZEEL also showed no qualms in experimenting with formats. At a time when TV content appeared traditional, Zee was happy and eager to focus on lighter storytelling. The characters were very modern, and the programming too focused on youth. Shows weren't just commercial, but also impactful and energetic, and completely engaging. By understanding the power of Bollywood, it started movie premieres, celebrity appearances, and music countdown shows. Needless to say all were instant hits.

It was largely because of ZEEL’s rise that competitors too felt the need to innovate faster. As soon as more private channels entered the market, the battle for TRPs started. This further led to impressive production quality, compelling storytelling, and massive variety for viewers. All in all, in multiple ways, ZEEL started the beginning of India’s television competition era much before the popular cable wars of the 2000s kicked off. Agreed, streaming platforms are dominating chatter around entertainment. However, the foundation for modern Indian viewing habits was built only due to ZEEL. How? It allowed viewers to understand the importance of choice. Not just that, viewers also were amde familiar with entertainment-driven programming, and regional diversity.

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