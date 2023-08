Sunny Deol is making news all over. On the professional front, Gadar 2 is galloping towards Rs 400 crores at the box office. In the middle of this, news came that Bank Of Baroda is planning to e-auction his property Sunny Villa in Juhu as he had not paid dues amounting to almost Rs 56 crores. When people spotted the notice on The Times Of India, the news spread like wildfire. It was said that the e-auction would happen on September 25, 2023. The name of Ajay Singh (Sunny) Deol has come as borrower and guarantor while Bobby Deol (Vijay Singh Deol) and Dharmendra were named as guarantors. After the news spread, a spokesperson from Sunny Deol's side issued a statement, which read, "We are in the process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same." Also Read - Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma will not make Gadar 3 with Sunny Deol until this condition is met

Has Akshay Kumar come to the aide of Sunny Deol in the matter?

It is being reported that Akshay Kumar has decided to help out Sunny Deol in saving his property. As per Bollywood Hungama, he met Sunny Deol on August 20, 2023 hours after the news broke out. Akki has decided to help him in saving his property. It is being said that Akshay Kumar will pay off a huge sum of the debt. Then, Sunny Deol will pay off the money in a given period of time. Now, Sunny Deol will have a meeting with the officials of Bank Of Baroda. It is being rumoured that Akshay Kumar will be paying around Rs 30 to 40 crores for Sunny Deol. The source was further quoted saying as this gesture of Akshay Kumar proves that Bollywood is indeed like a family. The source said, "And it also shows Akshay Kumar's large-heartedness. He's truly one of its kind."

Trade expert's tweet sparks off speculations

Atul Mohan also put up a tweet that a big superstar has decided to come to the aide of Sunny Deol. Many began thinking if it was Salman Khan. It is a known fact that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is always there for people in need.

Reliable sources reveal that a top superstar has stepped in to support a senior colleague facing financial troubles. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 20, 2023

Akshay Kumar also sang Udd Ja Kaale Kaava in an important scene of OMG 2. He wished Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol and team for the rocking success of the action cum patriotic drama. But now, Akshay Kumar's spokesperson has denied the claims. They have said that such rumours are absolutely untrue.