Jawan is one of the biggest hits of the year, as per the box office collections. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone starrer movie by Atlee made Rs 1160 crores at the box office worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan also delivered his first big hit after Zero's debacle, Pathaan, which co-starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. However, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan feels neither Jawan nor Pathaan are the biggest hits. But Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is the biggest one. And he explains the mathematics behind it all.

Abhishek Bachchan explains why 12th Fail and not Jawan or Pathaan are the biggest hits of the industry

Abhishek who is a keen observer and a student of the industry says that not just numbers but one has to also understand what quantum is in show business. Abhishek gave an example of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail with due respect to the budget of their movie. The Ghoomar actor guessed that it could have been a single-digit or a 10-12 crore (example)budget movie which has a certain kind of marketing possibility. The business will grow as it is a good film. However, for a movie like 12th Fail it is not possible to make money like Rs 500 crore due to the system. Also Read - Top 5 surprising content-driven films of 2023: From Bandaa to Farrey

Abhishek Bachchan explains that 12th Fail did not have such theatres as other biggies. And yet, the amount of people Vikrant starrer managed to pull into in set number of theatres is commendable as the occupancy report will be high. And for the same, 12th Fail cannot be compared with Jawan which might have 20x the budget of the former. Also, Jawan had Shah Rukh Khan playing the lead. He is one of the biggest stars the nation has seen. And every movie has its own quantum, AB junior explains. "But if you see percentage ROI, I’m sure (Vikrant) has got the biggest hit of the year," he adds. Also Read - 12th Fail on OTT: Vikrant Massey starrer new movie to start streaming soon?

Vikrant Massey starrer movie 12th Fail is a biographical drama based on the lives of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma. Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed the movie based on the 2019 book by Anurag Pathak. Apart from Vikrant, the movie also stars Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. 12th Fail earned about Rs 66.5 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.