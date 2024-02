12th Fail has captured the hearts of millions all over the world. Vikrant Massey is getting rave reviews for his performance as Manoj Kumar in the movie on the struggle of UPSC aspirants. The film with its message of resilience and how educations transforms lives has hit the right notes. Vikrant Massey is one of the rare actors from TV who established himself firmly in the world of OTT and films. He has done a number of TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhondo and Qubool Hai to name a few. But he decided to get out of TV and make a name for himself in films. The process was not an easy one and he had to struggle a lot. Also Read - From 12th Fail to Black: Here are five heart-warming films that motivate you to fight the odds

Vikrant Massey on how TV was a lucrative medium

The 12th Fail star did an interview for Unfiltered by Samdish, where he said that he made a lot of money with his work on TV. It seems he bought his first home at 24 with that money. However, TV was full of regressive content and he felt that he should try his luck in films. Vikrant Massey said that though he was in a financially secure space, he could not sleep well. He said, "I had this realisation when I fulfilled all my financial responsibilities towards my parents and other."

Actor left his parents in shock with decision to switch to films

It seems his parents were in shock when he told them that he will quit TV and start all over again in films. They found it worrisome as he was making a lot of money. He was quoted as saying, "At the age of 24, I was earning Rs 35 lakh per month, especially for someone who comes from a middle-class background. I quit TV at the time when I had a Rs 35 lakh per month contract in my hand." He said he wanted to find the sense of peace and satisfaction that came with good work. Vikrant Massey said that his savings got exhausted pretty soon and he had to rely on pocket money given to him by Sheetal Thakur. She was his girlfriend then.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were blessed with a baby boy some days back. He made the announcement on social media.