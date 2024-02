Vikrant Massey has taken the whole industry by storm with his powerful acting chops in 12th Fail. The actor essayed the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Medha Shankr was paired opposite Vikrant in the movie which is directed by none other than Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie impressed everyone on release and again when it dropped on OTT. In case you haven't checked it out yet, it is on Disney Plus Hotstar. Of late, Vikrant Massey has been opening up on various things. He recently revealed that his brother converted to Islam when he was just 17.

Vikrant Massey reveals his brother converted to Islam

In the latest episode of Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant revealed that while growing up, he got to see a lot of arguments happening because of religion and spirituality. He shares his brother's name is Moeen. He asked if anyone wondered why his brother is called Moeen while he is called Vikrant. The actor make the big reveal saying that he wanted to convert to Islam and his family allowed him to do so. His family said that if he finds satisfaction in it, then he should definitely go ahead.

Vikrant Massey shares his brother was just 17 when he converted to Islam. He shares that he has mixed ethnic backgrounds. The actor's father is a devout Christian while his mother is a Sikhni. He has seen a lot of arguments in his house from a very young age over religion and spirituality.

Vikrant Massey reveals his father's reaction to his brother's decision to convert to Islam

When Vikrant's brother decided to convert to Islam, his family had to face questions from nosey relatives. His extended relatives question his father on how could he 'allow' his son to convert. Vikrant reveals how his father tackled his relatives. His father said, "He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants." This got Vikrant thinking as to what exactly is religion. He feels it is a man-made thing.

Watch this video of Vikrant Massey here:

Vikrant also talked about performing Puja at home. He says he does not do puja to please God but because he has lived that experience and that it has become a part of his lifestyle. In fact, his father goes to Church twice a week and also performs Puja.