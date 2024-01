12th Fail: Vikrant Massey had a highly successful stint in Bollywood in the year 2023, with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail proving to be a milestone in his career. The movie not only became Vikrant's first box office hit in a leading role but also earned him his first Best Actor award. While Vikrant's ardent fans celebrate his well-deserved win, an old interview of the actor is gaining attention, where he shared an incident about not being invited to an award function despite being nominated in the Best Actor (jury) category. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan fans express disappointment as Ranbir Kapoor wins best actor for Animal over Jawan and Pathaan

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey recalls not being invited to an award despite nomination

In 2020, Vikrant made a shocking revelation about the award system. In a past media interaction, Vikrant Massey revealed that there was an award function where he was nominated in the Best Actor (jury) category, yet he wasn't invited. He mentioned that the incident could have easily hurt him, but he was least affected by it, emphasizing that he understands how the system works, and his sole focus has always been on his work.

Reflecting on his journey, Vikrant shared that when he initially tried his luck in Bollywood, many industry people informed him that he was wasting his time as TV actors rarely find success in Bollywood. Despite facing judgment for coming from the television industry, Vikrant also revealed that he was initially rejected for the role of Devdas in his debut film Lootera. However, just 20 days before the film was scheduled to start shooting, the actor initially cast as Devdas backed out, leading the makers to approach Vikrant for the role.

Addressing nepotism, Vikrant expressed that nepotism exists everywhere, stating that while insiders may have a better chance to get films even after giving flops, ultimately, if the audience doesn't like them, they won't make it big.

Following the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant has now joined the league of one of the most successful mainstream actors. Speaking about his upcoming projects, he will be next seen in Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, The Sabarmati Report, and TME.