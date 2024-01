Some films directly hit your heart and 12th Fail is one of those films. Vikrant Massey shined in this film like never before in his filmy career, he was just so spectacular that he made the audience cry and laugh at the same time with his sincerity as Manoj Kumar Sharma. Whoever has watched the film cannot stop gushing about the actor's performance and the entire film. And the latest one to join the party is Bollywood's one of the talented actress Alia Bhatt. Just a few minutes ago she took to her Instagram and raved about 12th Fail and claimed she is in awe of Vikrant Massey and his performance and called 12th Fail the most beautiful films of recent times. Also Read - 12th Fail: 10 pictures of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi prove why they are the perfect inspiration for today's Gen

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress took to her Instagram stories and penned down a long review that shows she is immensely loved the film like everyone. Alia Bhatt's post reads," One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful!!!! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe!" Also Read - 12th Fail: Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note for Vikrant Massey starrer; ‘I am deeply inspired'

Praising the actress Medha Shankar who was the heart of the film, Alia wrote," @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Canantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow".

12th Fail is a story of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi who are the biggest inspiration of the generation today. And the film on their lives has only made everyone proud and inspired.

Talking about the new actress in the block Medha Shankar, she is shining and how. The actress had even recently expressed her desire to work with Ranbir Kapoor and mentioned how she has been the biggest fan of the Animal actor since the beginning. Well, they would make a good pair.

