12th Fail: There's no stopping of accolades for the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar starrer. 12th Fail, has been receiving rave reviews since its release in October 2023. Celebrities such as Rohit Shetty, Anurag Kashyap, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and others have recently joined the bandwagon of people who have fallen in love with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film. Now, billionaire businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, recently took to his social media where he applauded the film's cast and crew.

12th Fail: Anand Mahindra wants Vikrant Massey to win National award

12th Fail: It wont be wrong to say that Vikrant Massey's portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma deserves to win every award. The way Vikrant has acted it has tugged the strings of people's s heart. Movie goers who have watched the film recalled on social media getting teary eyed when they saw the emotional turmoil of Vikrant's character in the film. Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, also feels that Massey definitely deserves a National film award for 12th Fail. He posted a heartfelt note where he spoke highly about Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey and the inspiring story. Check out the post below.

Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend.

If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one. Why? 1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extrordinary… pic.twitter.com/vk5DVx7sOx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2024

12th Fail: Bollywood lauds Vikrant Massey starrer

12th Fail has been loved by all. Not only cinema lovers, but Bollywood celebrities are extending support for the film on social media. Take a look at the below posts where celebrities hailed the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar starrer.

12th Fail has grabbed maximum nominations in the 2024 Filmfare awards. Best Film, Best film critics, Best actor in a leading role, Best director and other categories are highly dominated by the Vikrant Massey film.