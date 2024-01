12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's latest release, has been a massive box office hit, receiving high praise from viewers, trade experts, film critics, and even Bollywood's biggest celebrities. Despite being over two months since the film's release, the hype surrounding 12th Fail refuses to die down. Renowned filmmakers like Rohit Shetty, acclaimed actor Ayushmann Khurrana, have already showered the film with admirable accolades. Recently Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap have taken to social media to express his admiration for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film. Check out the post below. Also Read - 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr sees a surge in Instagram followers by 238 percent; A look at lesser-known facts about the actress

12th Fail: Anurag Kashyap thanks Vidhu Vinod Chopra for inspiring him

Anurag Kashyap was completely blown away by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer. In his post, he appreciated the entire cast for their remarkable performances. However, he highly praised filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who at the age of 71, still has the ability to create a masterpiece like 12th Fail. Anurag stated that by making 12th Fail, Vidhu has inspired filmmakers like him who were lost. Also Read - 12th Fail: IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, wife Shraddha Joshi pose with real life Pandey, pic goes viral

Anurag appreciated the exceptional work done by the production designers, writers, music director, and cinematographers. He mentioned that creating a film like 12th fail in today's era has opened up new avenues for ideas and content. You can check out Anurag's lovely post below.

12th Fail: Medha Shankr's massive fan following

Following the tremendous success of the film 12th Fail, actress Medha Shankr, who portrayed the character of Shraddha Sharma, has gained an enormous following on social media. Before the release of 12th Fail, Medha had a respectable following of around 350,000 Instagram followers. However, after the release of the Vikrant Massey starrer, her Instagram followers skyrocketed by 238 percent. As of now, she enjoys a massive fan following of 1.5 million on social media.

Medha's unwavering inclination towards the entertainment industry was due to her mother Rachana Shankr, who is an acclaimed choreographer. Hailing from Delhi, Medha made her acting debut with the British TV series Beecham House. She then starred in the popular web series Dil Bekaraar and the movie "Shaadisthan". However, it was Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film that propelled her to wider recognition.