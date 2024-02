Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has made a remarkable entry into the hearts of the audience with its inspiring storyline. Garnering an impressive IMDb rating of 9.2, the film has been showered with love and appreciation. This cinematic masterpiece has not only entertained but also left a lasting impact on its viewers. Also Read - 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey to Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood stars who got truly lucky in the wife department

The Grand Reopening:

After a hiatus of 33 years, the city of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a historic moment as 'JADOOZ' Cinema reopened its doors to the public. The reopening ceremony was graced by Lieutenant Governor Baramulla Minga Sherpa, marking a significant milestone for the city. The screening of 12th Fail added an extra layer of significance to this grand event.

Inspiring Change:

12th Fail is more than just a movie; it is a beacon of hope and resilience. Based on a true story, the film sheds light on the struggles faced by UPSC aspirants and emphasizes the importance of perseverance in the face of failure. It serves as a reminder to never lose hope and to always embrace new beginnings.

A Multilingual Journey:

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail has transcended language barriers and is now captivating audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film's universal message of resilience and determination resonates with viewers across different regions, making it a truly inclusive cinematic experience.

In Conclusion:

The reopening of 'JADOOZ' Cinema in Baramulla after 33 years, coupled with the screening of 12th Fail, symbolizes a new chapter in the city's cultural landscape. As the film continues to inspire and uplift audiences, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring spirit of cinema.