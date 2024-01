IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has become a household name thanks to Vikrant Massey starrer movie 12th Fail which recently released on Disney Plus Hotstar. 12th Fail is one of the biggest hits of 2023. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail went on to mint Rs 67 crore worldwide, as per sacnilk. IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma who has worked closely on organising the biggest police event, Umang, has shared his experience of working with top Bollywood stars. He also revealed how much Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others charge for their appearances.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma talks about his experience of working with Bollywood stars

Manoj Kumar Sharma tells Lallantop that the additional SP of the area has to organise the event for the police called Umang. It is a special programme organised to honour the Mumbai Police and for their welfare. After attending the function, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma learned the behaviour of Bollywood stars. He learned that all of them are quite humble. The officer says that all of the big Bollywood stars attend the function just because the Mumbai Police invites them.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma reveals remuneration charged by celebs for Umang

In the same interview, he reveals that all the Bollywood celebs attend the programme free of cost. They charge nothing for their appearances or even performances. "Be it anyone, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan, everyone comes for it. That programme continues for about five hours, including the performances," Indian Express quotes IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma praises 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey and other Bollywood stars

Sharma worked closely with Vikrant Massey to get his character right for Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail. He realised what a difficult job filmmaking is. The efforts that they put in are not seen on the big screen. He is amazed by their hard work and dedication. "Gazab ki mehnat karte hai," he said while adding that nobody has that sort of strength. He revealed that celebs have to be in one place for 5 to 10 days for just one shoot.

