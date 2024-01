12th Fail: Medha Shankr, the talented actress who portrayed the real-life character of Shraddha Joshi in the Vikrant Massey starrer, is currently the talk of the town. She has received immense love and appreciation for her remarkable performance in 12th Fail, and many predict that she will be the next big thing in Bollywood. While Medha has previously expressed her desire to work with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress recently revealed that she is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and is absolutely mesmerized by one particular quality of the superstar. Also Read - 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr sees a surge in Instagram followers by 238 percent; A look at lesser-known facts about the actress

12th Fail: Medha Shankr reveals being mesmerized by THIS quality of Shah Rukh Khan

During a conversation with Connect Cine, Medha talked highly about Shah Rukh Khan. She revealed that she is a huge SRK fan and also picked up her three favourite films of him. She said she loves Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She further stated that she is mesmerized when she hears or watches a Shah Rukh Khan interview.