12th Fail: Post the success of Vikrant Massey starrer, Medha Shankr has become an overnight sensation. Medha played the role of real-life IRS officer Shraddha Joshi in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial. She received rave reviews for her subtle performance. However do you know just like the film 12th Fail, Medha too has faced her share of struggle? The actress revealed that in the year 2020, she was completely broke and the only thing that kept her sane was her father's presence. Also Read - 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey posts a heartfelt video thanking fans for the humongous response to his film ‘Forever grateful to you all'

Also Read - 12th Fail: Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note for Vikrant Massey starrer; 'I am deeply inspired'

12th Fail: Medha Shankr opens up about her most difficult phase

In an exclusive conversation with Instant Bollywood, Medha opened up about the toughest phase of her life. During the conversation, Medha said, 'I am very hard on myself as a person. So I would not go out or step out to meet my friends. I used to always feel like I have not done enough, I have not achieved what I want to. So what am I celebrating? I am not suggesting this to anyone, yes but I was very hard on myself and that's just the kind of person I am. Also Read - 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan; reveals being mesmerized by THIS quality of the Dunki star

The actress also shed light on the worst phase of her life. Revealing 2020 as the most difficult year, Medha said, 'Its lonely, its scary because its so uncertain so every single day you have to restart and then of course there is self doubt. A very difficult year was 2020, because the world was falling and at the same time I was fully broke. I was living off my father's money. The only reason I could actually survive in Mumbai financially was because I was living with my dad. If it wasn't for my dad, I don't think I would have been able to survive in Mumbai financially.'

Post 12th Fail, Medha's popularity especially on social media has seen a huge surge. Her Instagram followers have reached to 1.5 million from 3.5 lakh after the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.