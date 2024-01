12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's latest film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was arguably the surprise box-office hit of 2023. 12th Fail has paved the way for success and better opportunities for both the makers and the actors of the film. Massey has finally delivered his first hit as a lead actor, while Medha Shankr, who played the role of Shraddha Joshi, has also gained immense popularity post-release. In fact, she has been referred to as the nation's crush. There has been a significant surge in her Instagram followers since the film's release. Check out some lesser-known facts about the actress below. Also Read - 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey's sea facing house has an earthy touch

12th Fail: Medha Shankr's Instagram followers go from 3 lakhs to 1.5 Million

Medha Shankr played the role of Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail . She received massive applause for the way she portrayed the character. Her simplicity and effortless display of emotions as an actor captivated the audience's hearts. It has now become a trend that whenever audiences like a particular actor, their social media followers increase rapidly. Whether it is Triptii Dimri or now Medha Shankr, social media users are intrigued to know more about their newfound stars. Prior to the release of 12th Fail, Megha had around 3.5 lakh Instagram followers. However, after the success of Vikrant Massey starrer, which released on 27th October 2023, her followers have increased rapidly. As of now, her Instagram followers are 1.5 million. You can check it out for yourself below.

12th Fail: Medha Shankr; A look at lesser-known facts about the actress

Medha Shankar hails from Delhi. Her dad, Abhay Shankr, is a businessman, but Medha was drawn to the field of art because of her mom, Rachana Shankr, who is a choreographer.

Medha made her acting debut with the British TV series Beecham House. After that, she starred in Hotstar's Dil Bekaraar, which was a romantic comedy. Later on, she made her Bollywood debut in Raj Singh Chaudhary's musical drama, Shaadisthan. However, none of these three projects gained much success for her.

It was Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial that finally allowed her to experience what success looks like. The actress has not yet announced her upcoming project.