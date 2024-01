12th Fail is an inspiring real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Sharma who proved nothing is impossible in life. Ever since the film 12th Fail film has been released on the OTT starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar; fans and netizens have been digging to know more facts about the real-life inspiring couple Manoj and Shraddha. Manoj who proved his mettle and became an IPS officer stuck to his moral grounds despite tasting success, he didn’t forget his agenda to become an IPS officer and, he till date is living by what he is sworn to be. Also Read - 12th Fail: Anurag Kashyap is in awe of Vikrant Massey's film, praises director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for creating a MASTERPIECE

Watch the old video of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma revealing this fact about his wife Shraddha Sharma which will make you proud of her even more

In this old video, you can see IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma that he had once asked his wife Shraddha to never wear holds and diamonds despite all the money they have. She agreed to it and till date, they haven’t been to any jewelry shops and purchased any experience valuables. The theory of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma is that jewellery like gold and diamonds makes individuals greedy and hence he never wants to indulge in greed. Because slowly that greed will make him forget his agenda to improve the future. Educate the kids from rural areas and more. Also Read - 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey's sea facing house has an earthy touch

Take a bow to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. And just look at how classily Shraddha Sharma broke the myth of ‘Diamonds are girls best friends’. Such couples are rare to find in today’s time.