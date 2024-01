12th Fail: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer is getting alludes by all. Be it film critics, Bollywood celebrities or fans, people can't get enough of 12th Fail. The film has been highly appreciated for its gut-wrenching story and the way Vikrant Massey portrayed the real-life character of IPS Manoj Kumar. After celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Rohit Shetty praised the film publicly, Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan came out to support the film. Hrithik took to social media and called the film inspiring and a masterclass in filmmaking. Also Read - HanuMan box office collection Day 2: Teja Sajja starrer sees a huge jump; expected to mint massive money before Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and more Bollywood celebs who believe in 'khullam khulla pyaar'

12th Fail: Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note for Vikrant Massey starrer

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Fighter, took to social media and penned a heartwarming note for the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer. The actor stated in his post that he finally watched 12th Fail and expressed that the film inspired him in many ways. He thanked director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the brilliant film and also talked highly about the performances in the movie. Check out his post below. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter tops IMDb’s Top 20 most-awaited films of 2024 list, proves action movie fever to continue

Trending Now

Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was iHrinspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra , what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 14, 2024

Check out this video of Hrithik Roshan below:

Prior to Hrithik Roshan, film maker Anurag Kashyap has also stated that how Vidhu Vinod Chopra has inspired a lost film maker like him to make honest movies with true conviction. Rohit Shetty too urged everyone to watch the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer. Ayushmann Khurrana and many other actors have praised Vikrant Massey for his impeccable acting as IPS Manoj Kumar. 12th Fail is based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar. The film, which was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was made on a mere budget of 20 crores. The film collected around 66.58 crores at the box office, thus becoming a profitable venture for the filmmakers.