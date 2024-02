12th Fail is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the film was released last year. The movie featured Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles. Well, the film became the most talked-about movie of 2023 and audiences praised the storyline and plot. 12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his journey which left everyone emotional. Well, recently IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has revealed that he did not get any monetary benefits for the film. TV News and Entertainment News updates are now available on BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - 12th star Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur reveal name of their baby boy; disable comments after controversy on old post

During ABP’s Idea of India summit, Manoj Kumar Sharma shared that he personally did not get anything, because he did not take money from anyone or go in expecting any monetary benefits from people. He said that he is an honest person and he was there at the time of selection along with his wife. Manoj even revealed that while he was preparing for the exams, he and his wife decided that they would not wear diamonds and jewellery. He even said that they do not have a gift system and do not give gifts on anniversaries and birthdays to each other. Instead, they write letters on special occasions. Also Read - All India Rank review: Varun Grover's movie is a 'masterpiece' but here's why netizens are upset

Check out this video of Vikrant Massey with his son below:

Manoj even spoke about the success of the film and said that the only benefit that he got is that he wanted to tell the people of his country what has come out through the film and the book, and one can take something from it. He even said that school students are sending him letters and saying that they want to be like him. He even thanked Vidhu Vinod Chopra for showcasing his story. Also Read - BL Awards 2024 Best Actor Nominees: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and more, Vote Now and make your favourite win