Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr has been impressing everyone with its storyline and plot. The actors and the entire team have been praised for their stellar performance in the film. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and more have lauded the film. Well, recently Bollywood begum Kareena Kapoor Khan has been praising the film and its cast. BollywoodLife brings you latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Click to join us on WhatsApp Also Read - 12th Fail made Vikrant Massey cry for straight 15 to 20 minutes; here's why

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared her opinion after watching 12th Fail. She wrote, '12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and the entire cast and crew, legends.' Also Read - 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey meets IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma after winning Filmfare; calls him 'asli hero'

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post

Also Read - 12th Fail: After winning Best Actor trophy, Vikrant Massey's old interview of not being invited to an award despite nomination goes viral

Trending Now

Earlier this month, Vikrant met Kareena at an event and had a fanboy moment. He happily posed with Bebo and was in complete awe with her. In the picture, Vikrant looked dapper in a black suit, while Kareena looked beautiful in a red outfit.

Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram and wrote, 'One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances. Just too too too beautiful! @vikrantmassey you were SO SO spectacular I am in awe! @medhashankr heart and soul of Manoj’s journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! @anantvjoshi outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am FULL of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow'.

While, Arjun Kapoor wrote, '@ArjunRecommends 12th Fail truly passed with flying colors, winning our hearts! The direction was a masterstroke, a storyline that resonates deeply, and the acting was nothing short of perfection. Every frame felt like a brushstroke of emotion, creating a masterpiece that stays with you. Kudos to the entire team for this cinematic gem that goes beyond entertainment'.

Talking about 12th Fail, the film is about UPSC aspirants and is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar.

Watch a video of Vikrant Massey here: