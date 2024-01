12th Fail: The Vikrant Massey starrer, which was released last year, has created an unexpected buzz among its viewers and Bollywood celebrities. The movie's content alone has been praised for its success. A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Rohit Shetty, have already applauded the film, and now actress Katrina Kaif has also joined in with praises. During a recent promotional event for her upcoming film Merry Christmas, she expressed her admiration for the Vikrant Massey starrer. Also Read - 12th Fail: Rohit Shetty meets real life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma; urges everyone to watch the Vikrant Massey film

Katrina Kaif and fellow actor Vijay Sethupati were present to promote their upcoming film Merry Christmas. During the interview, the host asked Katrina if actors are experimenting more with their choice of films. She emphasized the success of Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail and said that every actor should be fearless in their choices.

Katrina cited the year 2023 as an example, where high-octane blockbuster dramas and a small film like 12th Fail both created history with their releases. Katrina mentioned that 12th Fail is the best example to prove that if a film has a good storyline, it will work. She said that box office numbers are important, but that's more of a producer's job. Actors and directors should focus on telling meaningful stories and staying true to their vision.