Vikrant Massey's movie 12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one the most critically acclaimed films of recent times. The movie not only impressed the masses but even celebrities could not stop raving about it. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anand Mahindra, and many more celebrities raved about 12th Fail and called it an outstanding movie. 12th Fail also won big at Filmfare Awards 2024. Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor Critics choice award. 12th Fail was also termed as Best Film of the year. While everyone is still talking about it, Vikrant Massey in a recent interview spoke about how he reacted when he first read the script. Also Read - 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey meets IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma after winning Filmfare; calls him 'asli hero'

In an interview, Vikrant Massey shared that he cried for straight 15 to 20 minutes after reading the script for the first time. The actor mentioned that he had never heard or watched or even known of such an amazing story. 12th Fail is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. He managed to become an IPS officer despite facing a lot of hardships. Talking about Manoj Kumar, Vikrant Massey said, "A lot of things happened in Mr Manoj’s life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it’s unbelievable that in spite of so many hardships a man can bear so much. Despite so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really inspired me." Recently, Vikrant Massey and real-life Manoj Kumar Sharma's picture has also gone viral. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan fans express disappointment as Ranbir Kapoor wins best actor for Animal over Jawan and Pathaan

12th Fail also turned out to be a box office success. The movie that was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore made around Rs 66 crore at the box office. 12th Fail turned out to be a motivating with a message that stated one should never give up. The story is of a boy from a small village in Chambal who goes on to become an IPS officer. It is not easy for him as he has do odd jobs to keep sustain himself. Vikrant Massey performance truly deserves all the accolades coming his way. 12th Fail is currently streaming on Zee5.