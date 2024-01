12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's film took everyone by surprise and became a massive hit in 2023. Despite the lack of buzz before its release, the movie created a lot of hype and excitement once it hit the theaters, thanks to the phenomenal word of mouth. The movie truly resonated with the audience, thanks to Vikrant Massey's honest portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and the powerful storytelling that packed a punch. Post the gigantic success of 12th Fail, Manoj Kumar Sharma, the inspiration behind the movie, has become a sensation. He has been giving interviews, attending events, and even meeting celebrities, all thanks to the movie's massive popularity. Recently, Rohit Shetty, the renowned director of Golmaal, met Manoj Kumar Sharma and shared a heartwarming note for 12th Fail. Also Read - Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani confirms OTT debut with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey; filming begins soon

Rohit Shetty meets real life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma

Rohit Shetty meets real life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma

Rohit Shetty, currently engaged in shooting for his highly anticipated film Singham Again, had the pleasure of meeting real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Rohit proudly announced that he had the honor of working with Mr. Sharma in the past. Furthermore, the director strongly recommended that everyone, especially students, should watch the movie 12th Fail.

