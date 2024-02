12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey has become a household name post his performance in the film. The actor has been part of the industry for a long time now. He started his career in TV and became a successful film star. In a recent interview, Vikrant spoke about how he often comes across unprofessional, insincere actors who focus on making reels instead of concentrating on the job. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - 12th Fail creates history in Kashmir with monumental revival of Jadooz cinema in Baramulla after 33 years

Well, Vikrant said that some actors come on set and their priority is to make reels. He even said that the person got to know about it there and then his purpose was solved. He even said that acting is everything for him and he loves his job. Vikrant praised Farhan Akhtar and said that one should aspire to be like him. He said that he has been inspired by him.

Vikrant said that Farhan was the son of Javed Akhtar and that on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do, Farhan was acting, he was also the producer, and his sister Zoya Akhtar was making the film. Vikrant said that Farhan would come for rehearsals, he never carried the script in his hand as he remembered all his lines and lines of other people. Vikrant even said that if Farhan Akhtar can do his homework then one should be ashamed.

Vikrant's 12th fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was a super duper hit and managed to earn Rs 70 crore worldwide. The film was made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. The film received five awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards.