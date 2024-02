12th Fail actor, Vikrant Massey, has started paying the price of being a successful actor in Bollywood. The moment an actor has to be particular about expressing his thoughts, especially on religious matters, it means they have indeed created a big space for themselves in the world of Bollywood. Earlier too, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others have been seen apologizing for their statements and actions. And now it's time for Vikrant Massey, who has joined the list of successful male lead actors of Bollywood with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The actor recently issued an apology for hurting Hindu religious sentiments via his 2018 tweet. However, more than the old post, netizens are left wondering why the actor, out of nowhere, is apologizing for a tweet which he made five years ago. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Top 10 best dressed celebs

12th Fail star Vikrant Massey extends apology for hurting Hindu religious sentiments

For those unaware, in the year 2018 during the Kathua rape case, Vikrant Massey posted the below image. In the post, you can see how Goddess Sita is telling Lord Ram that she was glad to be kidnapped by Ravan rather than his devotees. The post was an indirect jab at the accused involved in the rape case. Check out the post below. Also Read - 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey reveals his brother converted to Islam; says 'My father was questioned'

Now, after almost five years, Vikrant Massey issued an apology and expressed that he made a huge mistake by dragging the names of gods in his old tweet. Check out the post below.

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

Social media users were quickly to react to why Massey is apologizing for his tweet after five years. While the majority of the people thought that he knows his films can be boycotted if he doesn't apologize for hurting Hindu sentiments, many also feel that it's too late for the apology and the damage is already done.

Well Vikrant … deeply disappointed And you also lost the last chance to make it up An unconditional apology without any ifs & buts at least would have saved your face And you ended coming up with terms & conditions & excuses Not anymore You are exposed Get Lost — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) ?? (@FltLtAnoopVerma) February 20, 2024

You should consider yourself lucky that it was not against lsIam because Hindus are tolerant — desi mojito ?? (@desimojito) February 20, 2024

Translation: I was a small-time actor in 2018. Work was so much dried up that I had no films for 3 years between 2017-20. I had to stay relevant, so I used to tweet such things to stay in the good books of small-time woke filmmakers. Now since my movie has done exceptionally… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 21, 2024

Thats a lame excuse to make a self-qualifying statement and exonerate yourself. VIKRANT MASSEY TWEETS TO VIKRANT MASSEY.

VIKRANT MASSEY REPRIMANDS VIKRANT MASSEY.

VIKRANT MASSEY CLARIFIES TO VIKRANT MASSEY.

VIKRANT MASSERY EXONERATES VIKRANT MASSEY. Anyways how much you charged… — The Story Teller (@I_am_the_Story) February 20, 2024

You wrote an apology because you know the collective power of the audience, and you fear the boycott of your movies. — Rambo (@sniggy1992) February 20, 2024

Will social media users accept Vikrant Massey's apology, or will the 12th Fail actor be scrutinized and bashed more in the coming days? Only time will let us know.