Vikrant Massey has left us all surprised with his amazing performance in 12th Fail. He has been brilliant in the movie and is getting all the love. The story of the film is about real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi. 12th Fail also stars new star Medha Shankar and the film has been an inspiration for many youngsters. The movie has received praises from all big stars in the entertainment industry. Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others have showered love on the movie. Also Read - 12th Fail: After winning Best Actor trophy, Vikrant Massey's old interview of not being invited to an award despite nomination goes viral

Vikrant Massey is ruling hearts with his performance and also won his first Filmfare awards for the Best Actor (Critics) category. He won the award while being nominated alongside big stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - 69th Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vikrant Massey get top honours; Animal, Sam Bahadur win big – Check complete winner's list

Vikrant Massey meets IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma after winning Filmfare

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has truly made Vikrant a big star now. 12th Fail also won awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Editing at the Filmfare awards. The Filmfare awards 2024 ceremony was held in Gujarat on Sunday and post winning the big award, Vikrant Massey went to meet IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma who is the inspiration behind the movie.

Vikrant Massey shared his picture with Manoj Kumar Sharma holding the Filmfare award. He called Manoj Kumar Sharma 'asli hero'.

Vikrant also posted a picture of himself holding the prestigious Filmfare award and wrote, "We’re home. FINALLY!!! Thank you @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @zeestudiosofficial & @filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality"

Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Suniel Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani and others showered love on the post.

Congratulations, Vikrant Massey!