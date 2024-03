Vikrant Massey embraced parenthood with his wife Sheetal Thakur last month. The actor had been basking in the super success of 12th Fail, his film with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Ever since 12th Fail was released, Vikrant Massey has been the talk of the town. He has also been sharing his views on Bollywood as an industry, films and more. He recently attended an event in the Maximum City and got chatty about fatherhood. Vikrant spills the beans on the changes in life after embracing fatherhood.

Also Read - 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey burnt his skin while prepping for the film? Know here

12th Fail fame Vikrant Massey opens up on embracing fatherhood

In a new interaction on the red carpet of the event last evening, Vikrant Massey was asked about how fatherhood has changed him as a person. The actor admits that it has changed a lot and talks about how he did not know that he was good enough to get his baby to burp. Vikrant also talked about changing his baby boy, Vardaan's diapers and confessed that he does not do it that often. He confesses that his wife, Sheetal Thakur is kind of upset about the same.

Right now, getting his baby boy to burp has become his job, his duty these days and he modestly adds that he has become decently good at that. Virkant seemed overwhelmed while describing how fatherhood has affected him. He shares that the feeling is quite different from what he imagined and hence is unable to put it into words.

Vikrant Massey grabs headlines for his personal life

Recently, Vikrant revealed his roots and his family's religious diverse practices. The actor revealed that he saw a lot of arguments around religion and spirituality while he was growing up. Hi brother, Moeen converted to Islam at a young age and his father consented to it. Vikrant reveals that his father had to face the ire of relatives as questions were pointed at him. The actor also revealed that his father is a devout Christian while his mother is a Sikh.

On the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for his next called The Sabarmati Report also starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The film releases on 3rd May in cinemas.